Ellie's Community Acknowledgement Gift

Teresa mentioned to me before a hike yesterday it would be great to acknowledge, in some way, all the precious connections and community Ellie has helped us all build over the years.

I have never seen anything in my nearly 58 years like it!

I told her I was thinking the same thing ever since the day Ellie had let us know her new vision couple months ago of how she will now be allocating her time in life more intentionally.

And with that has come some retirement from things she used to hold up so lovingly for us all this time!

Ellie's UNIQUE multifaceted manor in which she has served us has created an unbreakable bond that we can now call **family**💐.

I have heard of and witnessed countless folk's testimony of pure hearted energy with help/love/kindness/support/coordination/homesteading/preparedness/wisdom/steady gathering & SO much more!

Including all the individual ways Ellie shows up for people privately that we many times probably don't even hear of.

I was inspired to take a collection to support a very special gift 🎁 from us. I will consult with both J. Rosella & Teresa in choosing a heartwarming & very fitting gift for our Ellie. She may be able to select herself if we use the funds to get her an eBay gift card. She uses the platform and she also likes reuse as well as concept of folks around the country offering up their sometimes harder to find products. Lastly...there is option to get her a local truther made gift she would be into. I will also make a homemade card today at craft they we can all sign 🖋️.

Johnty has welcomed us to have a lil go around in honor of Ellie this Saturday (March 15th) as a bunch of us who LOVE and appreciate her will be there already at his birthday🎈.

Teresa and I can present the card and gift at that time we circle up. Folks can chime in briefly, if you wish, to give Ellie some love. 💕.

If you donate towards E's gift and think you may not be there Sat to send her good wishes on her new chapter.....feel free to add comment here and I will email them to Ellie on Sunday!

Luv, Rainn