Campaign Image

Please help Xena

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $135

Campaign created by Karen Marquez

Campaign funds will be received by Karen Marquez

Please help Xena

Our poor baby girl, Xena, has to have emergency surgery because her stomach turned. The cost for surgery is $15,000. We just had Xena at the animal hospital in December for a torn CCL, which is a $7,000 surgery. We’ve had both Xena and her brother, Adonis, together since they were babies. We are a family who has served our community our entire lives; I am a teacher and my husband is retired military. We are in need of help and would appreciate any donations. Thank you in advance.

Recent Donations
Show:
Judy Vaughn
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

W R Stell
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope you raise the money for your

Jeff
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope she gets better soon. She deserves a chance.

Nelli
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo