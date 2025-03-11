Please help Xena

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $135
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Marquez
Our poor baby girl, Xena, has to have emergency surgery because her stomach turned. The cost for surgery is $15,000. We just had Xena at the animal hospital in December for a torn CCL, which is a $7,000 surgery. We’ve had both Xena and her brother, Adonis, together since they were babies. We are a family who has served our community our entire lives; I am a teacher and my husband is retired military. We are in need of help and would appreciate any donations. Thank you in advance.
Hope you raise the money for your
Hope she gets better soon. She deserves a chance.
