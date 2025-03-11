Please help Xena

Our poor baby girl, Xena, has to have emergency surgery because her stomach turned. The cost for surgery is $15,000. We just had Xena at the animal hospital in December for a torn CCL, which is a $7,000 surgery. We’ve had both Xena and her brother, Adonis, together since they were babies. We are a family who has served our community our entire lives; I am a teacher and my husband is retired military. We are in need of help and would appreciate any donations. Thank you in advance.