Home renovation

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $295
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Filion
Dear Friends and Family,
Thank you for taking the time to read this. My sister-in-law Julie has been struggling to find a stable home while pursuing her degree. With the stress of graduating, finding a job and now facing homelessness, she has had a rough few years. However, thanks to God's grace we were able to find a usable trailer that she can live out of, but it needs a few renovations.
-The interior has been stripped, but a few beams and new insulation needs replacing.
-New bed frame and cabinets built.
-New AC and Furnace.
-Upgraded electrical.
-Exterior sealing/paint.
Any amount of help is greatly appreciated to take some of the burden off the cost of repairs. This is her best hope for a roof over her head for the time being. As always, prayers are welcome as well.
Thank you in advance.
--Jon
God bless this home
April 2nd, 2025
The front section and the flooring in the front are finished. We still need supplies for the middle and back sections. Mostly insulation and wall panels. And a truck to transport them.
