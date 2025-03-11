Home renovation

Dear Friends and Family,

Thank you for taking the time to read this. My sister-in-law Julie has been struggling to find a stable home while pursuing her degree. With the stress of graduating, finding a job and now facing homelessness, she has had a rough few years. However, thanks to God's grace we were able to find a usable trailer that she can live out of, but it needs a few renovations.

-The interior has been stripped, but a few beams and new insulation needs replacing.

-New bed frame and cabinets built.

-New AC and Furnace.

-Upgraded electrical.

-Exterior sealing/paint.

Any amount of help is greatly appreciated to take some of the burden off the cost of repairs. This is her best hope for a roof over her head for the time being. As always, prayers are welcome as well.





Thank you in advance.

--Jon







