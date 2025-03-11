Supporting Steve and Family

Raised:
USD $100
Our neighbor Steve was recently diagnosed with cancer. He will have to have surgery next week and he needs our help. We are trying to help with their bills while recovering and any travel expenses they may have. If you feel led to give, it is greatly appreciated. Please be praying for Steve and his family as well. Thanks so much!
Steve, we are praying that God brings healing to your body from head to toe. We declare that by every stripe that Jesus took you are fully healed. We pray for peace over you and your family during this time and that provision will come in the most unexpected ways in efforts for you to see just limitless Gods provision really is! Blessings to you sir!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.