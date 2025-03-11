Help With Laser Hair Removal

Hello! My name is Rachel! I have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Also known as PCOS. It affects 6-13% of women of reproductive age worldwide. It has different impacts on each individual, but for me… It causes a hirsutism.

A hirsutism is hair growth on unexpected areas of the body, such as on the face, chest, and back. Hirsutism can result from excess male hormones, called androgens. So basically I can grow a beard better than a man sometimes.

It’s a very debilitating thing. I don’t feel feminine most days and I want to hide from the world.

Insurance will not cover it (sometimes they cover laser hair removal for trans women) but as a cis-gendered woman, it’s considered a cosmetic procedure. I believe it should be covered for both cis and trans women.

I am a 23 year old barista and I don’t make the amount I would hope in paying for something that truly would keep me alive and sane. Laser hair removal would be a reduction and then I would work towards getting electrolysis in the future. I take supplements and medication to reduce the growth. I have changed my diet and been doing some light exercise. But this will be a lifelong struggle for me. Hormonal hair growth changes as hormones change. But I need my confidence back. And laser hair removal would help with that 🤍