Help With Laser Hair Removal

Goal:
USD $600
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Hinesly
Hello! My name is Rachel! I have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Also known as PCOS. It affects 6-13% of women of reproductive age worldwide. It has different impacts on each individual, but for me… It causes a hirsutism.
A hirsutism is hair growth on unexpected areas of the body, such as on the face, chest, and back. Hirsutism can result from excess male hormones, called androgens. So basically I can grow a beard better than a man sometimes.
It’s a very debilitating thing. I don’t feel feminine most days and I want to hide from the world.
Insurance will not cover it (sometimes they cover laser hair removal for trans women) but as a cis-gendered woman, it’s considered a cosmetic procedure. I believe it should be covered for both cis and trans women.
I am a 23 year old barista and I don’t make the amount I would hope in paying for something that truly would keep me alive and sane. Laser hair removal would be a reduction and then I would work towards getting electrolysis in the future. I take supplements and medication to reduce the growth. I have changed my diet and been doing some light exercise. But this will be a lifelong struggle for me. Hormonal hair growth changes as hormones change. But I need my confidence back. And laser hair removal would help with that 🤍
Rachel - you are a beautiful and brave soul. May God grant you this wish!
Dearest Rachel, I hope this helps some to get you to your goal. I admire your strength and will always support you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.