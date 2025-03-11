Family Reunification by Resolving of Debt

Dear All,



Four years ago, we made the decision to purchase a farm in the Eastern Cape to embrace a more self-sufficient lifestyle, move away from the city, and homeschool our children. Our initial plan was for me to remain in Pretoria, working to support my family and pay off our debts while actively seeking employment closer to them in the Eastern Cape.



Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned. Despite my efforts, I have been unable to secure suitable employment due to prevailing labour policies in South Africa, making it increasingly difficult to manage the rising cost of living and financial obligations. Additionally, my children have struggled to find job opportunities due to prevailing labor policies, further adding to our financial strain.



As a result, I have accumulated debt that I am eager to settle as soon as possible. The ongoing economic challenges have made it difficult for me to provide for my family and reunite with them after three years of separation. Given these circumstances, I am reaching out for financial assistance to help resolve my debts, which would enable me to move forward and reassess our next steps—whether to remain in South Africa or explore opportunities elsewhere.



Any support would be deeply appreciated, as it would bring us closer to financial stability and family reunification.



Thank you in advance for your time and generosity.



Sincerely



Emil