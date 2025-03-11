Supporting SJU Club Baseball

Hi everyone,

We are the St. Joe’s University Club Baseball Team, and we’re currently having a successful season in 2024-25! However, to finish strong and keep the momentum going, we need your support.

We’re seeking donations to cover critical expenses for the remainder of the season. These include costs for umpires, baseballs, league fees, and other essential equipment. Additionally, we are on track to qualify for our league’s regional playoffs this spring, and the funds raised will help cover travel and lodging expenses associated with that.

Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and directly support the success of our team. Any donation would be greatly appreciated and put to good use.

Thank you for your generosity and support!

Best regards,

Frank Castrovinci, Derek Pavlik, Connor Gayton (co-captains)