Help with cremation services for my father

Goal:
USD $2,900
Raised:
USD $100
My father passed away Friday. He never disclosed his health issues with me, so this was a complete shock. He was 68 years old. He did not have a will, life insurance or anything of value. He lived on social security disability. I am his only son and I need help paying for his cremation services. Every little bit helps.
Keeping you in our thoughts thru this tough time!
