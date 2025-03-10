Campaign Image

Help with cremation services for my father

Campaign created by Larry Dunmyer

My father passed away Friday. He never disclosed his health issues with me, so this was a complete shock. He was 68 years old. He did not have a will, life insurance or anything of value. He lived on social security disability. I am his only son and I need help paying for his cremation services. Every little bit helps.

Ashley Baker
$ 100.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Keeping you in our thoughts thru this tough time!

