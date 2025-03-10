Supporting CT Homeschool Science Team

For the first time ever, a homeschooling team has won first place at the Connecticut State Science Olympiad! This incredible achievement showcases the hard work of our students, who dedicated an entire year to mastering subjects like Biology, Physics, Earth and Life Sciences, Engineering, and Chemistry. Our team hails from various towns in Fairfield and New Haven counties — united by a passion for science and learning!

Through teamwork, responsibility, perseverance, and dedication, these young minds have proven they have what it takes to compete at the national level. Now they’re ready to represent Connecticut in Lincoln, Nebraska in May 2025.

With your support, we can ensure that these brilliant students make the most of this extraordinary opportunity to grow as scientists and leaders. Your contribution can help cover transportation costs and necessary materials for building models. Every donation counts — no matter how small! Join us in supporting our future innovators as they embark on this exciting journey.

Donate today to help our young scientists shine at the National Science Olympiad Competition!