Campaign Image

JanesBirthday

Goal:

 USD $600

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Brenda Kurth

Campaign funds will be received by Brenda Kurth

JanesBirthday

Celebrate Jane's birthday by participating in a meaningful fundraising initiative. This special occasion invites friends and family to contribute towards a cause that Jane is passionate about, transforming her birthday into an opportunity for positive impact. Join us in honoring her by making a difference in the community while celebrating her special day

Recent Donations
Show:
Nomos Attikhs
$ 45.00 USD
1 hour ago

Happy birthday cupcake

Nomos Attikhs
$ 55.00 USD
13 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo