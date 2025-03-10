Teachers Teaching English in Hungary

I went on my first mission trip to Hungary in the summer of 2019. We taught English camp in Tata, Hungary. As an introvert who went with people I didn't know very well at the time, it was definitely out of my comfort zone. But it was an incredibly life changing experience and I am so thankful for God's strength and courage to go! I can do hard things through HE who gives me strength! I was blessed to go back in the summer of 2022 and even got to see and teach some of the kids we had from our first trip again! And now, I am super excited to announce that Redemption City Church is sending another team of teachers to teach English camp this July!! This time I am bringing my mom!

Our team will be working with Pastor Gergo' Szimon at Tata Baptist Church in the city of Tata, Hungry. Tata is located about 35 miles outside of Budapest. The purpose of our trip is to teach English. In the morning we will be teaching children and in the evening we will be holding classes for teenagers and adults. The majority of the children will come from the city and are unchurched. Through our English lessons, we will be sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and integrating Biblical truth in our lessons.



We will be leaving for Hungary on July 4th and returning home on July 15th, 2025.

While everyone cannot physically go on missions trips, they can participate in other ways. Would you consider partnering with me in this endeavor through your financial and/or spiritual support? The cost of thee trip is $3300. Prayers are also needed for the safety of the team as we travel as well as for God's will to be accomplished. Any support you can provide will be deeply appreciated.

Thank you for your prayerful consideration to partner with me!