Support for The Larsen Family!

Please help the Larsen’s overcome their medical struggles & subsequent financial burdens.

Together we can aid in relieving this burden, as Abigail continues to trust the Lord with her health & road to recovery!





Dear Friends and Family,

We come to you today in need of your compassionate support and prayers! Our humble ask:

As some may or may not already know, the journey has been long, & continues to remain unclear, during these ongoing health trials.

While asking for support is never easy, it is a necessity in these trying times. Any monetary contributions & especially your prayers to assist Abigail’s recovery would be a tremendous blessing, we pray easing the financial strain that has arisen and will persist as the months go on would help in her physical peace & healing.

Abigail’s love to be a part of founding and helping American Heritage Girls grow and spend time with them of late has been a source of joy for her.

We are so grateful for the Lord and all He has done this far, praising God for His endless provision! Please pray to interceed on their behalf that Jesus would supply all their needs - for Abigail’s health procedures & surgeries, for Anna who has been diagnosed with scoliosis, Elisha who has epilepsy trials and Steve to remain steadfast in strength and the Lord's peace as he continues to work in all the areas the Lord has for him. Also for her father (Pastor Howard), that his health remains in the Lords hands as well with her extended family while they support her family during this season.

We humbly ask for your support in whatever form you can offer—whether through a financial donation, your prayers, or simply sharing this message with others.

We are deeply grateful for any and all support you can provide.

May God's richest blessings remain with you all!





p.s ALL funds received will go toward paying medical bills (upcoming & previous).