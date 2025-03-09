Helping my sister in a time of need

Hi everyone, I’m here to help my sister. She’s over 60 years old now she recently moved and doesn’t have any family or friends where she is and her car broke down, not able to fix it. She needs a vehicle to get back-and-forth to work into the grocery store. She lives pretty remote from everything public transportation isn’t an option so I’m here looking to raise funds for my sister to get a new car. She’s been there for me and for everyone else her whole life and now I believe it’s time to help her out now that she’s in a time of need, my sister would give you the shirt off her back. Do anything for anyone!





Any little bit helps and if you can’t donate, would you please share so we can get as much as we can for her just to get something decent to go back-and-forth with thank you again. I appreciate you all.