Joshua Bus Home

Goal:
USD $400
Raised:
USD $100
My Son Joshua ended up on the street in Memphis Tennessee and has no money. I want to get a bus ticket for him to come home but I am so broke. I am living in a nightmare. I was talking to him on the phone and he told me that his phone was on 3 percent & then we got cut off. Please if you could donate to help me get him home to safety. Thank you so much!
Keep praying. God is our author and protector.
I pray your son gets home safe Susan
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.