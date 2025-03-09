Campaign Image

 USD $400

 USD $100

Campaign created by Susan Braselton

Joshua Bus Home

My Son Joshua ended up on the street in Memphis Tennessee and has no money. I want to get a bus ticket for him to come home but I am so broke. I am living in a nightmare. I was talking to him on the phone and he told me that his phone was on 3 percent & then we got cut off. Please if you could donate to help me get him home to safety. Thank you so much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Keep praying. God is our author and protector.

Andrea Acton
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

I pray your son gets home safe Susan

