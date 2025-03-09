Campaign Image

Moving expenses

Goal:

 USD $900

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Michael Oxford

Moving is expensive, and I’m coming up short.

after scraping together every penny I have, and selling some items, I’m still coming up roughly $900 short for my deposit, first months rent, and final week of the place I’m currently living in.

I’m not hiring movers, or renting a van.

I will be doing this 100% by myself, with my own vehicle.

Still, the cost of gas, moving boxes, tape, and whatever else I might need, is adding up quick.

Any support towards helping me get into my new place is greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Sending good wishes to you. I am always happy to see you in my X feed, and hoping for your success!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

