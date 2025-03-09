Moving expenses

Goal:
Moving is expensive, and I’m coming up short.
after scraping together every penny I have, and selling some items, I’m still coming up roughly $900 short for my deposit, first months rent, and final week of the place I’m currently living in.
I’m not hiring movers, or renting a van.
I will be doing this 100% by myself, with my own vehicle.
Still, the cost of gas, moving boxes, tape, and whatever else I might need, is adding up quick.
Any support towards helping me get into my new place is greatly appreciated.
Thank you.
