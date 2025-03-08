Campaign Image

Save Our Business

 USD $65,000

 USD $999

Campaign created by Malik Sajawal Ilyas

Campaign funds will be received by Malik Sajawal Ilyas

Save Our Business

we are on the brink of losing our business and we need your help to save it.

Please help us save and regrow again.

Your help will kept us making cutomize products hand made. 

It will prevent the people losing jobs and will keep skills alive 

Latanya May
$ 999.00 USD
37 minutes ago

For a better place

