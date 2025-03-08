Supporting missions trip to Latvia

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
I am joining a team of youth and young adults to go to Latvia through an agency called Youth with a mission!
We are holding a soccer camp for kids, running a Vacation Bible School, and working in the country side doing work projects for the elderly.
We hope to encourage, build hope, provide joy and practical ways of sharing the gospel!
Thank you for joining this mission with your giving and prayers. They are needed.
Proud of you dude. Go do the Lord’s work… and keep rocking hard…
All I’ve got right now, but I’ll be coming back. God bless you!!.
Proud of you bro.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.