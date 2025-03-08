Campaign Image

Supporting missions trip to Latvia

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Elan Nirella

I am joining a team of youth and young adults to go to Latvia through an agency called Youth with a mission! 

We are holding a soccer camp for kids, running a Vacation Bible School, and working in the country side doing work projects for the elderly.

We hope to encourage, build hope, provide joy and practical ways of sharing the gospel! 

Thank you for joining this mission with your giving and prayers. They are needed. 


Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Proud of you dude. Go do the Lord’s work… and keep rocking hard…

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

All I’ve got right now, but I’ll be coming back. God bless you!!.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Proud of you bro.

