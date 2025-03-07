Support Missionary Amy

God bless you beloved of Abba Papa. I would like to invite you to partner with me today to continue sharing the love of Jesus that truly transformed the hearts of people wherever Jesus sends us to go to be His hands and feet.

I have been invited to serve at the Youth With a Mission (YWAM) base in the Dominican Republic (DR) for 3 months at Villa Mella location. This base focus in training leaders to plant churches in the DR and Haiti, provides Bible training and Discipleship Training School for missionaries and churches. Provides medical services to low income communities and does local outreaches to low income communities to share the Good News with families. They also work to restore their dignity to those that had been abused in various ways, as well as other ministries in the country.

This mission focus is walking along side through discipleship with the staff and volunteers at the base supporting them with the love of Jesus, prayer, words of encouragement, and act of service in any area needed. They need spiritual refreshment as the harvest is plenty and the labors few.

Be part of the body of Christ is a privilege. We live in a world that is hopeless, in search of love, truth, and hope. As the bride of Jesus, we are called to be the ones to go and share the Good News of Salvation and what people in the world is desperately seeking, but is not finding because the answer is find in Jesus Christ alone, our one and true Lord and Savior. I am ready to embrace this call with your generous support. I cannot do it without your generous support.

The goal amount to raise is $3,000.00 dollars to cover airplane tickets cost, health insurance for 3 months as well as housing, food, and transportation costs.

I invite you to partner with me with a one time donation or a current monthly support. You could donate $1,000.00 to cover a month or $250.00 to cover a week.

I invite you to become a ministry partner by investing in God’s kingdom with a one time donation or a current monthly support. If 15 people (ministry partners) are willing to invest in God’s kingdom $200.00, all the funds will be raised.

The goal is to raise all the funds by March 13th.

Your generosity is greatly appreciated and your sowing in God’s kingdom is not in vain.

Thank you so much! I cannot do this mission without your generous heart.

"I do not cease to give thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers." Ephesians 1:16

