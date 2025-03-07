Fundraiser for Pam and Mike Hodge

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $300
Hello everyone, on March 7, 2025, Pam and Mike Hodge lost their home in a fire. They weren’t in the house when it happened, so they are ok, but everything was a total loss. I am starting this fundraiser to help with anything they may need, from food, to clothing, to gas, etc. We have been close with them for over 4 years now, and they have made a great impact on our lives and I’m know for a fact they’d help with anyone else in the same situation. Anyone that can donate even $1, please do what you can. If not, they will appreciate your prayers. Anybody they’ve met in Rainbow from other areas, I hope this reaches you as well. Thank you so much and God bless you all.
We are praying and we love y'all! If we can do anything let us know.
This isn’t much but I hope it helps reach out if you need us love y’all
