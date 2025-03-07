Fundraiser for Pam and Mike Hodge

Hello everyone, on March 7, 2025, Pam and Mike Hodge lost their home in a fire. They weren’t in the house when it happened, so they are ok, but everything was a total loss. I am starting this fundraiser to help with anything they may need, from food, to clothing, to gas, etc. We have been close with them for over 4 years now, and they have made a great impact on our lives and I’m know for a fact they’d help with anyone else in the same situation. Anyone that can donate even $1, please do what you can. If not, they will appreciate your prayers. Anybody they’ve met in Rainbow from other areas, I hope this reaches you as well. Thank you so much and God bless you all.