Poor Children's free Bible School + Meals !

Many poor children are uneducated and go hungry in Murang'a village Kenya. They need your help to feed them while learning in a new free school - The Good Shepherd Bible school - opening March 31st by Teacher Eunice and her husband Preacher Mark Njoroge marknjoroge4@gmail.com - they love these young children so much and want them to grow up in the Gospel, to be feed breakfast and lunch daily, to have a better future! :) :) :)
Here is where you can help! - In Mark and Eunice own words: "Per week we have 5days so for the 5 weeks we have 25 days.> For the lunch KSH 2,000 & KSH 800 breakfast we need KSH 70,000."
Please consider starting a monthly donation to help them teach and feed up to 50 children
Every donation will nourish the children and help them learn the "365 Bedtime Read-Aloud Bible Stories!" They already have 50 of these wonderfully illustrated Christian teaching books! So many excited children! God bless you! Thank you so much for your support! <3 Thank you so much for each and every donation you can make!
