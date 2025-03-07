Emergency Fund for Roxana

Hello,

I have created this GiveSendGo for a dear friend in an emergency situation. Roxana is a Proud patriot, conservative and Trump supporter.

Born and raised in she came to the United States with nothing, and in a very short time she learned English and earned her citizenship. She is hard working and independent, and has recently fallen on extremely hard times. Thanks to Joe Biden's high inflation, the housing market increased her rent to the point of living paycheck to paycheck. Recently Roxana began a new job, and all seemed to be going well, until the job got behind on her paychecks. When she inquired and told them of her dire situation, rather than show compassion and help expedite resolving the past due salary they owed her, they instead, fired her. She is now unable to pay her rent in the efficiency she rents, and has been told that if she cannot pay, she must move out.

At just 26 years old, this woman is facing homelessness and losing everything she worked so hard for. She has no resources to call on for help, and so I offered to create this page in the hope that my brothers can do what we are known for doing, and that is helping out people in need. Especially those who show unconditional love and support for us.





I'm calling on all of my brothers to please offer whatever you can to help buy this girl some time until she gets back on her feet. Unfortunately she wasn't at the new job long enough to be eligible for unemployment. I've seen her tears, and heard her cries, and it tears me apart in side to see someone this worthy of good things in life, suffer so deeply. I appreciate any help you can offer and ask you to share this with your friends and family as well.





Thank you in advance.

Mario Rosso



