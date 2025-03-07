Let's help Lisa!

We have all love Lisa for a long time! We've even joked about funding a bottle of vodka or two for her. So let's actually try to put out money where our mouths are! Lisa recently found out their only reliable vehicle is not, not reliable. They got their other vehicle functional, but it's limping along. Our hopes are that after everything she's done for us, we can help her! Just the one vehicle needs over $3,000 in repair work. We want to try and help fix both vehicles so she can have a vehicle for herself too. It can't be super exciting being stuck home dealing with toddlers at home and on Facebook 😂