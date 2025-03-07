Let's help Lisa!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $245
We have all love Lisa for a long time! We've even joked about funding a bottle of vodka or two for her. So let's actually try to put out money where our mouths are! Lisa recently found out their only reliable vehicle is not, not reliable. They got their other vehicle functional, but it's limping along. Our hopes are that after everything she's done for us, we can help her! Just the one vehicle needs over $3,000 in repair work. We want to try and help fix both vehicles so she can have a vehicle for herself too. It can't be super exciting being stuck home dealing with toddlers at home and on Facebook 😂
Bless you and your family.
Thank you for all you do to keep us nosy neighbors in the loop! You really are great at keeping everyone in their lanes as well.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.