Support Azhar Lals 34 Year Wrongful Conviction

FUNDRAISER: Give Sadaqah or Zakat for Justice:

Azhar Lal was wrongfully Extradited from the UK and then Convicted in the United States - BOTH based upon the Use of FALSE EVIDENCE. He was then given an illegal Life Sentence With No Parole and Continues to Serve 34+ Years - a Punishment that should have never been imposed under Treaty Law with the UK.



We Urgently need your Generous Support through Sadaqah (Charity) or Zakat (approved by Shaykh Sa’ad al-’Attas) to help fund a legal team; expert investigators and; professionals who will Fight to bring Azhar back Home.



How your Contributions will be used:



To Hire Lawyers & Extradition Specialists Here and Abroad; Investigators & Criminal Analysts; Pay Court Fees and to Create Public Awareness.



Every Contribution Counts No Matter How Small. Please Share this message to raise awareness and inspire others to donate.



May the Almighty Bless you Greatly for your Generosity in this Struggle for Justice. Jazak'Allah Khair 🙏



Once the case becomes final, Any Remaining Funds will be donated to a similar cause.

Click the link:



To Read Investigate Report by Journalist Iain Overton at Byline Times - bit.ly/40SAd1d

Facts & Supporting Documents Demonstrating 3 Treaty Violations Committed by the US Government - bit.ly/3F8s8OG