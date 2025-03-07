Supporting Kim Salatino

On Feb 17, 2025 Kimberly Salatino and her dog Ollie were involved in a horrific multi-car accident on the NY Thurway, where she was hit multiple times involving a tractor trailer on the drivers side door. (The dog is fine). While we are beyond grateful that she survived and didn't have any broken bones, she has suffered a severe concussion along with back and neck injuries that have left her unable to work. Unfortunately Kim does not have paid time off, meaning she currently has no income while facing mounting medical expenses and multiple doctors appointments. We are asking for any support to help cover her medical bills, living expenses, transportion as her vehicle is a total loss, and recovery process during this difficult time. Any donation large or small will make a huge difference in helping heal without the added stress of this financial hardship. If you are unable to contribute can you say a prayer for Kim. Sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us! Thanks so much