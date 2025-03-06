Help Get Olivia's Dog Service Dog Trained

Hi, my name is Olivia and I need a PTSD service dog. The PTSD is the result of a rape when I was 13 years old by my brother best friend. I am finally trying to undo the damage that was done through specialized therapy but in order to do so I have to relive the trauma. I was blessed with a great dog that helps me feel safe and normal again but she needs service dog training. My family is unable to help because my mom is on disability and has limited financial resources. With my PTSD I'm only able to work part time which doesn't allow me to save money for service dog training. My PTSD has me in a constant struggle with flashbacks and triggers in everyday life, I am struggling to get by on my own even with my mom's support. I recently had a flashback in a cafe that was so severe I had to have paramedics called and I was taken to the ER. If I had a dog specifically trained to look for the signs of my PTSD, they could help ground me back to reality and help prevent me from being forced to relive my personal hell. I found a company called Dog Training Elite in Utah County that can do the training. They sent one of their lead trainers to evaluate me and my dog for training. She concluded that I would benefit greatly with a service dog and that my dog was a good candidate for being my service dog. The only thing preventing me from getting the help I need is the cost of the training. I am hoping to find kind people who will be willing to help me with this hurdle. This is the first time I have ever done anything like this and I'm hoping if I hit this goal I can move forward in my life not alone. If you have read this far I am sincerely grateful that you heard me out and listened to my story. God bless and thank you.