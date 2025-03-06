Supporting Makai

Many of you know and love Makai, a 14-year-old with a heart of gold—sweet, generous, and intelligent. Last July, God physically rescued him from a significant brain trauma, giving him a second chance at life. We find ourselves again in need of God's mercy.

Makai is currently on a dangerous path. He has fallen, and continues to fall, into the powerful and destructive forces that surround him - addiction, violence, and truancy. We are witnessing him lose sight of his own future, worth, and purpose. He is at a crossroads, and without intervention, we fear he will not escape from this downward spiral.

We are asking for your support to send Makai to Teen Challenge, a renowned one-year recovery program that has a solid record of helping teens like him turn their lives around. With faith-based counseling, education, and life skills training, this program offers Makai the chance to heal and get his life back on track.

We are reaching out for any amount of support as Teen Challenge’s year-long program is $56,400. Through generous donors, Makai has been awarded a scholarship for over half of that tuition, and would be responsible for $24,000 for the entire program. While wonderful, it is still out of our reach financially. Therefore any amount of support – big or small - will make a life-changing difference for Makai, giving him the opportunity to break free from the grips of addiction and violence, and find a path of hope, restoration, and faith.

Thank you for your love, support, and especially your prayers. Together, and with God's grace, we can help Makai find his way back to a future of hope and purpose.

https://ozarksteenchallenge.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=google+business+profile