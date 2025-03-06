Kennedy Family Home Total Loss Devastating Fire

The Kennedy home was a total loss after a tragic fire March 5, 2025. For over 48 years, "The Farm" held infinite memories, drama, love and loss for the entire family and all the many people who were welcomed there with open arms for decades. The greatest anguish is that Ferrell Kennedy, Tyanne and her two sons lost Everything they own in this heart wrenching fire. Their home, belongings, and pets are gone. We are thankful everyone is okay otherwise.

We often say "if you need anything, let me know". It is hard to ask or say, when you need everything to be what it was. Please share this, send love and if you can, any financial support for our family in their greatest time of need.

We will help them rebuild their lives, one step and day at a time. We love you Grandpa, Ty, JE and Tyler.















