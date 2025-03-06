Help Freddie pay for car repairs

This is my friend, Freddie. He is handicapped, but does not let this hold him back. He works in Ecuador as a facilitator mostly for gringos who need help with functioning in a foreign country. His young daughter is severely autistic, and requires constant care, so his wife is unable to work. His car recently broke down, and it will cost him $1000 to get it back after it was repaired. This vehicle is how he works to take care of his family, and he really needs to get it back out of the shop asap. Please consider helping this incredible man and his family if you can. Every little bit helps!