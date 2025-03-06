Supporting the Lopez Family

One month ago Carey learned that she had stage four cancer in the liver that reached several parts of her body. This was completely unexpected and came as a shock to all of us. She has since been through very extensive testing, diagnostic procedures and reviews with top doctors in Washington State. Given the doctors’ narrow outlook and single treatment plan with severe side effects and low positive odds, Carey and her family have chosen not to settle with this direction. They instead casted a wider net seeking for the “God plan“ and found a different path highlighted with great peace.





God has opened the door for them to find an Integrative & wholistic treatment with an emphasis on building up her immune system to drive out this unwelcome disease through a combination of alternative, conventional and newer methodologies. Brett and Carey moved quickly and have since started an intensive treatment in Mexico this week where their experience, care and real hope they’ve received has already been a night and day difference.





Some people have asked how they can help them. Your prayers of faith are definitely most important and making a big difference. Pray that the treatments are effective, that Carey’s body responds well to them in a sustained way, and that their 3 boys feel God’s love and lack nothing while their mom and dad are not there. Helping financially is another way to alleviate the out of pocket expenses not covered by insurance.





Thank you for considering to partner with them joining your unwavering faith as they contend for a miracle and take these steps for our dear Carey’s COMPLETE HEALING.