Supporting the Harvey Family

3/5/2025, 1:15pm update:

Joshua’s going in for his MRI in a bit.



I’ve been told that we will very likely be here for 2-3 more weeks… at some point I’ll need to have a very good cry about this. I’m now writing down every blessing, every way that the Lord is showing His grace and mercy upon us; I have to, so I won’t be tempted to forget or ignore. Sam recommended it, and I’m thankful.



Joshua went to the playroom this morning for a few minutes and loved it; he also got to look out the window of our room while he was unhooked from his IV tower. And we played with bubble wrap.



3/4/2025, 3:15pm update:

Joshua’s team fought to get him in for an MRI today, so he could only be sedated once for PICC line insertion and MRI. Unfortunately that didn’t happen. He just had the PICC line inserted; this is for long-term antibiotic administration once we’re home. This truly is a marathon, and I can tell we don’t yet know how long this will be.



Thankfully Joshua is not really showing any other neurological problems at all, other than that one headache last night.



3/3/2025, 10:55pm update:

If you’re awake, please pray for Joshua… he has a headache. That’s one of the red flags to look for after the surgery.



Update: doctor was called in and she assessed him; she said that headaches are not concerning as long as other neurological issues are not present. He has been doing great, very alert and playful, so she is not concerned. These serious-type hospital stays are not for the faint-hearted.



Update #2: they’ve actually decided to do a sedated MRI, possibly tomorrow. Y’all this is so hard…



3/3/2025, 6:30pm update: we’re out of ICU and in a regular room..! We’re in the West (NOT Wallace as I previously said) tower now, room 1527. Joshua’s more alert, back to his sweet self; I love him so. The new doctor here said that Joshua might be getting a PICC line put in, which would be done under sedation; this is because Joshua will likely be on antibiotics for weeks, even after we leave the hospital next week (hopefully next week, anyway.) Once we leave, a nursing company would come to our home to administer antibiotics via that PICC line.

We’re okay, he’s doing pretty well, hardly any pain at all, pretty much back to his sweet, spunky self. Weak of course but doing pretty okay, getting stronger and healthier. He can now walk around and even visit the children’s playroom in the floor above us.



3/3/2025, 10:55am update:

Joshua’s doing pretty well, praise the Lord..! He is doing well enough that the plan is to move him to a regular room later today. Physical therapy and occupational therapy came and played with him this morning. Also, one of the surgeons removed the ear protection thing that Joshua had been wearing; the ear is draining well..! So chances of further issues warranting a return to the OR are pretty small now, I believe.



Now for the (emotionally for me) so-so news. We had been told that we would be staying here 5-7 days so I was very much hoping to go home this coming Friday, maybe Saturday. However I was just told that we will stay until at least next Monday. I have to be honest, I broke down crying when I heard this. Yes, anything to get our kiddo back to full health, absolutely..!! But, staying in a hospital takes a heavy emotional and physical toll. Sam has to travel back and forth between College Station and Houston; this happens to be his busiest time at work. Caleb will spend time with grandparents. I can’t sleep super comfortably here. I’m just weary between caring for Joshua, thinking of logistics, missing my whole family being together. I don’t mean to be whiny; this is a reality of unexpected extended hospital stays, and I’ll adjust. I’m just having a bit of a hard time this morning.



Praise be to the Lord, for He is good; His mercy endures forever. Bless the Lord, oh my soul; worship His holy name.



3/2/2025, 5:25pm update:

Joshua’s doing okay; he’s slept quite a bit today. That made me a bit sad, BUT, we’re sure it’s because of everything he’s been through, plus just surgery recovery itself. One of the surgeons came by this morning to check Joshua’s ears, and he said the left (which is where the incisions and cleanup took place) is looking really good. So, things are so far moving in the right direction..! We are learning that Joshua has a very high tolerance to pain. So this afternoon when he started crying saying that his ear hurt, we asked the team to evaluate giving him stronger pain meds. It’s normal, the pain, but Joshua can take lots of pain. So, he’s been given morphine to help him rest and not feel it. Tomorrow he will hopefully be more awake, feeling less pain. Whatever it takes for our sweet potato to feel like himself again, and be healthy and strong. Caleb has been a CHAMP through this, he’s the best big brother and has done what he can to help Joshua feel comfortable and content! Sam and I, we are lucky parents 💙💙.



Edited to add: please pray that this pesky earache will go away… it’s a bit concerning to my momma heart that even after morphine he still feels it 😔.



3/1/2025, 11:30pm update:

Joshua ate a pretty good dinner considering everything that he’s gone through..!! He loved devouring chicken nuggets and yogurt parfait with peaches. He is back to his usual sweet, sweet self: “I love you momma… you are so cute!” 😍😍😍.

He is out like a light now; still obviously just exhausted from it all. We’re praying that no more fluid will collect, that this monster infection will be effectively killed off with the broad spectrum antibiotics they have him on. And we’re also praying that the blood clots will resolve themselves easily, with no more issues. Thank you all for praying for us, and holding us up with those prayers. We love you all so much 💜



3/1/2025, 2:15pm update:

He’s out of surgery. He’s doing great (we haven’t seen him yet) but the infection was pretty gnarly as they put it. Because there were some clots in the veins and other issues, whenever they were removing the pus there was also more blood than typical. So they didn’t want to leave a shunt for drainage to continue happening safely, because he could’ve bled out that way. But that means that he might start producing pus again, and they might have to open him back up. So, we’re looking at a 5 to 7 days stay.

Please pray that he will not produce more pus, that his recovery will go swimmingly and they won’t have to open him back up. I’m so thankful that he’s doing well but I cannot help but go, “how are we going to pay for this??!” Yes, we have health insurance; but you guys know how copays go… Sam does tell me that it will be okay. Once we meet that deductible, we should be okay.Thank you all



Update, 3/1/1025, 5:40am:

We’re at Texas Children’s Houston now, arrived around 4:20am. He might not be going to OR until noon but trying to get him in earlier. The abscess near his brain is hardly anything so neurosurgery will not need to be involved thankfully. However, there are small clots along one of his main veins, so he will need to be on blood thinners to resolve that. For surgery, they will put in tubes in both ears, cut into mastoid bone to drain fluid and also make a small incision behind his ear to really clean that out. There are risks as with all surgeries. They will be very close to the nerves that control facial movements, and also his balance. He’s asleep now, passed out. Just so exhausted. I’m going to see if I can nap some. Get the best place in the world again; I’m next to him on the hospital bed. That’s how he wanted it.