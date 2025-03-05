A Kidney Patient's/Transplant Surgery Cry for Help

I was recently diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease on June 22, 2022 and I have been on dialysis ever since. I have been forced to quit my job as a transfer center coordinator nurse (work from home) for HCA Transfer Center on October 28 due to the worsening condition of my illness. I'm on the short list for transplant due to the unknown cause of my kidney failure and have been cleared for kidney transplant after 2 years after my cardiologist cleared me for transplant surgery. I have had a donor since July 3rd, 2022. The only thing that was keeping me from getting the transplant earlier was due to the increased pulmonary arterial pressure on my lungs. That's the reason why I had to wait for 2 years until I was cleared for transplant recently. I'm asking for financial help since the money that I'm getting from my disability check is only $1,820.00 which not enough to pay rent, utilities, car payments and credit card payments. I'm asking for a little help in my time of need. Thank you and God Bless!