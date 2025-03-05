NEED TO GET POA FOR MY BROTHER!!!

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Saddler
HI GUYS!!!
My name is Wendy, I’m the oldest of five, and I’ve been blessed with two very special brothers, Daniel and Seth. I say special, because they are both intellectually challenged, and have been this way since birth. Both of them have been through a great deal of trauma in their lives, but none more so than Seth. Seth was the victim of physical abuse at the hands of a pastor who was also the principal of the Christian school that we attended, and that took its toll on him greatly. He turned to food and other unhealthy coping mechanisms, that caused him to become obese. On February 7th, 2017, my father got called home to be with the Lord, and after that my sister Ivori Began to try to get both my brother’s help for what they had been through, including therapy, and also getting them some proper exercise and diet. Seth needed further help, so he has been living in a group home setting for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, my sister and the rest of my family lost their home to a fire in April of 2023, and that took even more of a toll on my family.
In the midst of all of this, Seth was moved from one home to another, due to being assaulted by another resident, and there is now a huge dispute over the payments for his care. Somehow or another, the payments aren’t getting made despite my sister making them, and also, she did fall behind a bit, and were trying to find out what’s going on. My sister can’t deal with all of this, especially since my mother is now in an assisted living facility, so now Ivori has asked for me now to take over as his power of attorney, and this is where I need your help. The attorney fees are $250, but there’s a lot of other things involved, including getting up there, and travel expenses for at least a day or two, so anything that you could give my brothers and sisters, would be such a blessing in this.
God bless you and your family on the rumble account attach the give send go https://www.givesendgo.com/GF1JP/donate
March 13th, 2025
Hey guys!
Sorry I haven't updated sooner, but I was trying to figure out a few things regarding this, but I wanted to fill you in on what's going on. To start with, we have an attorney that's taking this on, and we are going to have the power of attorney paperwork signed by my sister today, where it's going to be FedEx to me so I should be getting it tomorrow or Saturday. This is where the cost comes in guys. The attorney fees plus the traveling notary fees are going to be at least $500 so that's what I've set up as a goal. If anybody can find it in their heart, be let of the lord here, to donate something it would really come a really help.
Once I get the paperwork, and we go to where my brother lives to have all of the signed, with two witnesses, I will fill you in on what happens then. In the meantime, please pray, and whatever you can give please give. It will really help.
