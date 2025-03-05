NEED TO GET POA FOR MY BROTHER!!!

HI GUYS!!!

My name is Wendy, I’m the oldest of five, and I’ve been blessed with two very special brothers, Daniel and Seth. I say special, because they are both intellectually challenged, and have been this way since birth. Both of them have been through a great deal of trauma in their lives, but none more so than Seth. Seth was the victim of physical abuse at the hands of a pastor who was also the principal of the Christian school that we attended, and that took its toll on him greatly. He turned to food and other unhealthy coping mechanisms, that caused him to become obese. On February 7th, 2017, my father got called home to be with the Lord, and after that my sister Ivori Began to try to get both my brother’s help for what they had been through, including therapy, and also getting them some proper exercise and diet. Seth needed further help, so he has been living in a group home setting for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, my sister and the rest of my family lost their home to a fire in April of 2023, and that took even more of a toll on my family.

In the midst of all of this, Seth was moved from one home to another, due to being assaulted by another resident, and there is now a huge dispute over the payments for his care. Somehow or another, the payments aren’t getting made despite my sister making them, and also, she did fall behind a bit, and were trying to find out what’s going on. My sister can’t deal with all of this, especially since my mother is now in an assisted living facility, so now Ivori has asked for me now to take over as his power of attorney, and this is where I need your help. The attorney fees are $250, but there’s a lot of other things involved, including getting up there, and travel expenses for at least a day or two, so anything that you could give my brothers and sisters, would be such a blessing in this.



