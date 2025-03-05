Supporting Steyner

Join Me in Reaching the Unreached: A Mission to Sierra Leone

My name is Steyner Nyagwachi. I am a son, a brother, a friend—and above all, a missionary. In 2018, I made a life-changing decision to dedicate myself fully to God’s service in the mission field. Since then, God has led me on a remarkable journey, serving in Kenya and across East Africa—Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia—sharing the powerful message of a crucified, risen, and soon-coming Savior. Each mission has deepened my passion to see souls won for Christ, and each step has prepared me for what lies ahead.

Now, God is calling me to a new horizon—Sierra Leone, West Africa—for a one-year mission assignment with Adventist Frontier Missions (AFM) starting March 2025. This mission will take me to one of the world’s most unreached regions, where many have never heard the name of Jesus. It is a call that I cannot ignore—a call to bring light into places shrouded in spiritual darkness.

Why Sierra Leone?

The world’s population stands at 8 billion people, yet one-third remain unreached—they have never heard the good news of Jesus Christ. Another one-third is unchurched, and only one-third profess Christianity. The greatest concentration of unreached people is found in the 10/40 Window—a region stretching from West Africa to the Pacific Islands, home to the largest and least evangelized people groups on earth.

Sierra Leone is one of those nations. With a population of over 8 million people, more than 70% of the population follows Islam, while less than 10% know the truth of the everlasting gospel. Many live without the knowledge of Jesus Christ—without the hope of salvation.

Why This Mission Matters

Every minute, 44 unreached souls die without ever knowing Christ. Meanwhile, 106 more are born into a world where hope has not yet reached them. Yet out of every $100 given in Christian offerings, less than one penny supports work among the unreached. A staggering 87% of mission funds go to places where the gospel is already known, while millions still wait in darkness.

In Sierra Leone, I will be joining a team of frontline missionaries to engage in medical evangelism, Bible studies, community health education, and gospel outreach among the unreached. Through simple acts of love—treating the sick, teaching health principles, and sharing God’s word—lives will be touched, hearts will be opened, and souls will be won for Christ.

Your Partnership Can Make a Difference

This mission is not just my calling—it is an invitation for us to be co-laborers in God’s work. The journey ahead requires faith and sacrifice, but I cannot do it alone. I am seeking to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of this one-year mission assignment.

Your generous support will help cover:

• Airfare and travel expenses

• Missionary training and medical supplies

• Basic living expenses

• Gospel literature and outreach materials

Every dollar you give will not only help send me to Sierra Leone—it will touch countless lives with the love of Christ. Your gift will enable me to reach those who have never heard the gospel, to minister to the sick, and to plant seeds of hope in hearts longing for something more.

How You Can Help

1. Pray — The greatest gift you can give is your prayers. Please pray for this mission, for the unreached in Sierra Leone, and for God’s provision.

2. Give — No amount is too small. Whether $10, $50, $100, or more, your gift will make an eternal impact.

3. Share — Help spread the word by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and church community.

Be Part of the Mission

The harvest is great, but the laborers are few. Will you answer the call with me? Your partnership will not only send one missionary to Sierra Leone—it will send the message of hope, love, and salvation to those who have never heard.

Together, let us be the hands and feet of Jesus. Together, let us light up the darkness.

Thank you for being part of this journey.





With love and gratitude,

Steyner Nyagwachi Missionary to Sierra Leone

“For the love of Christ constraineth us…” — 2 Corinthians 5:14



