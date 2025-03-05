Support for Tommy

Raised:
USD $1,025
Campaign funds will be received by Sheyenne Lemons
Our 5 year old grandson, Tommy, has been diagnosed with Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy. His medical journey has just begun. He could use help, to include his trips to Phoenix Children's Hospital, and medical expenses not covered by insurance. Donations go directly into Tommys parents account.
Great cause and a great challenge for Mike to bring awareness to Tommy and his family's needs. I am proud to be a friend of Mike's and glad to participate in supporting this great cause from afar. God Bless and best of luck Mike as I know you will make Tommy and the rest of us proud!
You are in my prayers Tommy!! May God Bless you, your mom and dad!!
Love, Hugs & Prayers
