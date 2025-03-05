Campaign Image

Support for Tommy

Our 5 year old grandson, Tommy, has been diagnosed with Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy. His medical journey has just begun. He could use help, to include his trips to Phoenix Children's Hospital, and medical expenses not covered by insurance. Donations go directly into Tommys parents account. 

Leo
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Great cause and a great challenge for Mike to bring awareness to Tommy and his family's needs. I am proud to be a friend of Mike's and glad to participate in supporting this great cause from afar. God Bless and best of luck Mike as I know you will make Tommy and the rest of us proud!

Carol Taylor
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

You are in my prayers Tommy!! May God Bless you, your mom and dad!!

Barbara FOWLER
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Julie Oneal Gross
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Love, Hugs & Prayers

Thomas Crawford
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Amy and Travis Hoffer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rich Marrs
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Joey Adams
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

