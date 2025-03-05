Ashley Shaner has just lost her two baby daughters to CPS and her Native American tribe here in Washington State. Why? Illegal drugs were discovered in her blood work when she was giving birth at a Spokane hospital. In the video link below she details the nightmare of being forced to find an attorney that knows tribal laws and the laws of the State of Washington in order to fight to get her kids back. Her children's rights are being violated without legal representation and Ashley's character has been dragged through the mud post-recovery. In short, she needs dollars to hire an attorney.

Folks, imagine this happening to you. You make a mistake in judgment or are in despair and you end up in legal trouble, such as going to jail, a domestic violence incident, missing court and getting arrested on a warrant due to not having transportation...miles away from court. Being poor shouldn't mean losing one's children to the system.

Why should we care to help her? Click on the Sean Taeschner Show podcast link below and find out more, as well as how your donation can make a difference. If this can happen to these folks, it can happen to you. Please give generously.

https://rumble.com/v6q5616-a-tribal-kidnapping.html

Ashley's contact information: 509-570-2996



Shaner2445@iphone.com



