Second Amendment Fight Against California

I am trying to raise funds for a lawsuit against California. I have a case from 1989 that CA refuses to remove from my record, which affects my Second Amendment. I have talked to a couple of lawyers that are willing to help, but as you know, money talks. I am single, 58, and I have almost 10 years clean and sober. All of my record has been Set-Aside, Vacated, and Dismissed, but for some reason CA will not honor or follow the English language. It is supposed to be taken off my record because it happened 35 years ago. This money will go directly to either FPC- Firearms Policy Coalition, Gun Owners of America, or Michel and Assoc. I have asked family and friends to help. I have written letters to YouTube channels. I have sold everything I have to try and hire a good lawyer. If I go at this alone, these corrupt judges in CA will just dismiss the case and make me appeal. They know I don't have money or experience for an appeal. So I will lose my chance to get my Right back. If you have any questions or concerns, I can leave a phone number and Email. Thank You.