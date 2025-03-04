In Loving Memory of Chue Xiong

On February 28th at 10:22, he unexpectedly took his heavenly flight. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Our family is shocked and saddened by this loss. As we prepare to lay his body to rest, we are raising money to assist with his final expenses.





Our family is grateful to you for what you can financially contribute. If you cannot donate, instead, please pray for our family. As we navigate through this very difficult time, we remain in one of his favorite verses: Romans 14:8 For whether we live, we live until the Lord; and whether we die, we die until the Lord; whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s.















