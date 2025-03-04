Support Sadam and his children

"My name was never associated with fear, but now every moment of my life is shadowed by fear. I was ordinary person, who leads my family, and wanted to give my children happy life. But when we left islam and embrace Christianity, our lives turned dark.our only crime was that we choose our path and our free will. But we paid the price for this decision in blood, tears and destruction. First we were threatened and the people in the neighborhood, who were our friends became our enemies. Our relatives turned their backs on us, asif we had never been part of them.then one day, the taliban came to my house and killed my wife and now they want to kill me and my children