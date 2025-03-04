Benefiting The Hostler Family

Dear friends, family, & community,

In the early morning hours of March 2nd, the children of the Hostler family in Bellwood, Pa awakened to smoke filling their home. Thankfully, they were able to escape unharmed with their two dogs. Unfortunately, their three cats did not make it. Along with the grief of losing their pets, they are grieving the loss of their home, & belongings.

Leah, the oldest daughter, is a graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School. She is enrolled at Penn State, University Park, College of Education. She is currently finishing out her junior year semester. To be able to attend PSU, she lived at her home in Bellwood, commuting to & from school, & works 4 jobs. Leah has lost everything.

Ryan is also a recent graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle, & has plans to leave for Marine boot camp on March 17th, and serve our country. These would've been his last few weeks in his childhood home.

Emma and Ella, the two youngest, also lost everything. They both attend high school at Bellwood Antis.

Ryan and Lisa both work full-time & are attempting to recover from this tremendous loss. Their home brought joy and love to Bellwood for years, and they are trying to wrap their heads around what to do without it. Any donation, large or small, matters! If you're unable to donate at this time, please help by sharing this fundraising information so that we may reach as many people as possible. Thank you all in advance.







