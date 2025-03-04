Campaign Image

Help Natalie with the loss of her mother Joan

Campaign created by Hayley Nathanson

Campaign funds will be received by Natalie Lopez

For years, Natalie selflessly cared for her beloved mom, Joan, during her courageous battle with cancer. Now, with Joan’s passing, Natalie is overwhelmed—not only by grief but also by the physical and mental exhaustion of having given her all. She faces mounting burial expenses, bills that have piled up, and urgent car repairs so she can return to work and regain her independence.

Throughout Joan’s illness, Natalie put aside her own needs to provide round-the-clock care with love and compassion. Her dedication came at a heavy personal cost; she is now emotionally drained and physically and mentally exhausted by the toll of caregiving and loss. With no respite in sight, Natalie finds herself struggling to cover the financial burdens of a dignified farewell for her mom and the essential repair of her car—her key to getting back on track and back to work after 2 months of not working  

Every donation, no matter how small, makes a significant difference. By supporting Natalie, you’re not just helping cover expenses—you’re helping her find the strength to heal, regain her footing, and continue honoring the memory of her beloved mom. Please consider donating and sharing her story with others. Your kindness and generosity mean the world during this incredibly challenging time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
57 minutes ago

sending you love, Nat. I am so very sorry for your loss. may her memory be a blessing.

