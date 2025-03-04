Travel expenses to see my mother before she dies

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Crawford
This is a fund to help with travel expenses to hold my mother’s hand one more time before she passes on. She’s been in the hospital for two months. Checked herself out of hospice last night to go home to be comfortable. She called me this afternoon and asked me to come. I need some help financially to make this happen.
I’ve known you since the 2nd grade. You are a lifelong friend of mine. I hope you get what you need. I’m so sorry Joe.
I really want you to make it to be with her. Sending as much love as I can.
