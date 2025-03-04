Campaign Image

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Salomi Gonzalez

Support Circulo De Apoyo

At Círculo de Apoyo, we empower Latina women facing domestic violence, sexual assault, and mental health struggles. Our weekly support group offers a safe space for 18 women to find community, resources, and education, helping them become better parents. By donating, you support this vital work, empowering women to thrive and build a stronger community. Your contribution helps create better parents and a more resilient community. Please consider donating today and making a difference.
