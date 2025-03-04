Support Circulo De Apoyo

At Círculo de Apoyo, we empower Latina women facing domestic violence, sexual assault, and mental health struggles. Our weekly support group offers a safe space for 18 women to find community, resources, and education, helping them become better parents. By donating, you support this vital work, empowering women to thrive and build a stronger community. Your contribution helps create better parents and a more resilient community. Please consider donating today and making a difference.