Duncan McGregor's blessings

Our beloved Duncan McGregor, AKA Kilted Christian, conveys God's goodness and generosity to so many on a daily basis. With his generosity, many people are blessed. Duncan could now use some blessings from us as he is taking care of his mother who has dementia and has a father who is in hospice. His father lives in another state. Duncan is a very humble and kind man who would give you the shirt of his back. Duncan is a hardworking man and since he takes care of his mother, he can't seek other work. His father does not have much time left and he needs to go see him and help provide for his father's funeral.

Jesus teaches that helping others is not only a moral obligation but also an expression of faith and love. By serving those in need, we demonstrate our commitment to God's values and show compassion. Our financial gifts to our beloved Duncan will help him cover the costs before his father passes away.

Blessings to you all. We give thanks to God always for all of you, making mention of you in our prayers 1 Thessalians 1:2

Thank-You