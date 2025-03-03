Duncan McGregor's blessings

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $420
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Duncan
Our beloved Duncan McGregor, AKA Kilted Christian, conveys God's goodness and generosity to so many on a daily basis. With his generosity, many people are blessed. Duncan could now use some blessings from us as he is taking care of his mother who has dementia and has a father who is in hospice. His father lives in another state. Duncan is a very humble and kind man who would give you the shirt of his back. Duncan is a hardworking man and since he takes care of his mother, he can't seek other work. His father does not have much time left and he needs to go see him and help provide for his father's funeral.
Jesus teaches that helping others is not only a moral obligation but also an expression of faith and love. By serving those in need, we demonstrate our commitment to God's values and show compassion. Our financial gifts to our beloved Duncan will help him cover the costs before his father passes away.
Blessings to you all. We give thanks to God always for all of you, making mention of you in our prayers 1 Thessalians 1:2
Thank-You
Blessings to you Duncan! May God stretch out his hand and give you strength and the comfort of peace moving forward. In Christ Jesus name.
Duncan you give so unselfishly with a pure heart. You have a heart of giving and I know it’s challenging being on the receiving end. Know that you touch so many spreading the word of God, praying without ceasing for others. You are loved and appreciated more than you will ever know. Praying for you and your family with love and healing prayers. Thank you for speaking Jesus. You have helped me!
May the loving kindness of God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ bless you and give you peace. Every time I think of you I thank God for you. I have joy in my heart every time I ask God to help you. I thank God for the joy we share in telling the good news from the very first day until now. God began to do a good work in you. And I am sure that he will keep on doing it until He has finished it.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.