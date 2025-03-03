Community Sponsor Group Afghan Allies and Refugees

The U.S. government promised those in Afghanistan, who provided services to our troops, that we would not leave them behind when the mission was complete. There are many Afghans still in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other countries who have been given Special Immigration Visas but need transportation to the US and support as they establish a home here.

We have formed a sponsorship group in Grand Rapids, Michigan - certified by Welcome Corps and Sponsor Circles - and with your donations, we will provide temporary assistance for housing, food, transportation, medical/dental appointments, English classes, job training/placement, etc. during the first several months that they are in the U.S.



