Help JuneBug Get Leg Surgery!

Hi everyone. I'm starting this fundraiser because my dog JuneBug needs to get surgery done on her back left knee. She tore the ligament in it and the Vet says she'll need a plate put in it if she's to regain usage of it. Right now she's hopping around on one leg and it's already starting to hurt her. At the rate she's going I'm scared she's going to injure that leg too, and if she does, we may have to put her down because we don't have the resources to take care of her if she can't walk. That would break our hearts. She's a wonderful senior sweetheart and is still very active despite her age and we want to keep her like that as long as possible. It's going to cost a lot of money between the surgery, recovery, medicine and follow up visits. I understand that everyone can donate, but if you can share this on any Social Media you have or with any people you know, that would help get the word out. And if do donate, you have my heartfelt gratitude! We're aiming for $3000, a lot I know, but it'll insure we have enough to cover everything. And if we have ant left over it'll go towards taking care of all 3 of my family's pets. Thank you so much.