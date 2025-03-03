Supporting Rodriguez Family

Support for My Brother’s Family in Their Time of Need

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted souls,

I’m reaching out with a humble heart to ask for support for my brother and his family, who are facing an incredibly challenging season of life.

At the end of December, my sister-in-law gave birth to their beautiful baby boy. Shortly after, their little one was hospitalized, and while he’s now home, he requires a feeding tube, which comes with ongoing expenses even after insurance coverage.

A few weeks ago, my brother slipped in the kitchen while holding the baby. In an effort to protect his son, he took the fall, breaking his ankle and requiring emergency surgery. The procedure left them with significant medical bills, and because of his injury, my brother is unable to work. My sister-in-law, still healing postpartum and caring for their baby’s extra needs, is also unable to work at the moment.

Despite everything piling up, their love and faith remain strong. They’re doing their best to stay positive, but the weight of medical expenses and everyday living costs has become overwhelming.

If you feel moved to help, any contribution — no matter the size — would make a world of difference for them. Donations will go toward medical bills, baby care supplies, and helping them stay afloat until they’re back on their feet.

Above all, we ask for your prayers and love as they navigate this difficult time. We trust that God’s grace will carry them through, and we are deeply grateful for any kindness you can offer.

With love and gratitude,

Nancy Rodriguez



