Asher's Trip to Guatemala Orphanage

Epic 8th Graders in Guatemala





I am beyond excited! This year, I’ve been blessed with an incredible opportunity to join my eighth-grade class at Epic Christian Academy on a missions trip to an orphanage in Guatemala.





This will be my first-ever missions trip, and I couldn’t be more eager to go. What excites me the most is getting the chance to care for the kids, show them love, and make a real difference in their lives. I've always had a heart for helping people, and now I get to bring that passion to Casa Agua Azul, a home for abandoned and abused children in Guatemala’s Rio Dulce jungle region.





Last year, our school's 8th graders built a strong connection with the kids at Casa Agua Azul. They spent a week pouring into their lives, playing games, sharing the love of God, and encouraging them in their faith. This year, my team—four 8th graders and three chaperones—gets to return and continue that mission. We want to help these kids grow in their walk with Christ, build their confidence, and show them that they are deeply loved and valued by God.





While at Casa Agua Azul, I hope to be a positive role model for the children. Many of them need strong and loving people in their lives, and I want to be that person for them. We'll be doing devotionals, prayer times, lessons, and skits while also going on adventures, playing games, and having a blast! I’m even hoping to use my love for cooking to connect with the kids and help out in any way I can.





On a personal level, I hope this journey helps me grow spiritually and strengthens my faith. I know that through serving these children, I will also learn so much about God’s love, compassion, and purpose for my life.





How You Can Support Me





If you are interested in supporting me and my team, the most important thing you can do is pray. Please pray that God prepares our hearts for this trip, that He works through us to bless the children, and that all our financial needs are met. Each of us needs to raise $1,400 to attend, which is a big challenge!





If you feel led to contribute financially, I would be incredibly grateful. You can make a check payable to Epic Christian Academy and mention my name in the memo section. You can also donate online using the following link: (your link here)





More About Casa Agua Azul





Casa Agua Azul was founded in 2013 by Gail Gordon as a safe home for children who were abandoned or abused. Located in Guatemala's Rio Dulce jungle region, it provides a loving environment where kids can heal, grow, and build a strong foundation in Christ.