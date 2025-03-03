I have no other options

My mother died on January 17th of this year. Before her passing, I was acting as her primary caregiver, helping out as best I could with her day to day needs (cooking, laundry, et cetera).



While it was just her and me, things were tight, but we managed fairly well, her social security and my disability covering the bills.



But that all changed when she died. I am literally unable to make it here with a miracle.



I'm not asking for the world, just enough to cover the debt that was accrued before she died, so that I don't have to not only lose what she left me, but my home as well, and somehow manage to keep my drivers license from being suspended due to tickets that I was unable to pay because I was dealing with her death, and hopefully get some badly needed repairs done on the wiring of this house.