Disabled Veteran fired from the DoD

My names Brent I'm an Iraq era war veteran. I had a tour in mosul,iraq in 03-04. In 2022 I was fired from the DoD for standing up against management abusing authority, showing favoritism, and discrimination against veterans. I was intentionally held back from promotions and persicuted for questioning management on it. I also found out that other veterans endured the same mistreatment for questioning management as well. I took this upmto the commanding general and inspector general where I was ignored and then terminated. I was stripped of my 12yr career and pride. I fought in appeals but because I couldnt afford an attorney the agency bullied and scared me into accepting a resignation with the terms I never work for the governmemt again. They destroyed my life which resulted in my PTSD being extremely aggrevated. Its been 3 yrs and cannot find a job and am now for the 3rd time in 5yrs have had to sell off my life. Im currently awaiting to move to TN from michigan where an army buddy has agreed to take me in so i can try to start life over again from nothing. I lost everything trying to do the right thing. As I'm still trying to get justice for my wrongful termination I send emails to the white house and other government orgs about weekly in hopes I'll catch someone attention. I'm going through hard times and just have the hopes that one day I'll be able to own a home I don't have to sell because I can no longer afford it. I'm a good hearted god fearing man who's tried to do the right thing and always helped others. Funny when I needed help nobody was there. God bless america and all of you.