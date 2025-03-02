Supporting my mom

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hello all, my name is Seth and I am making this for my mom Michelle. On February 28th my mom was involved in a very horrible car accident that totaled her car. My mom is a selfless, kind, and generous mother. She is not only a great mother, but a recently happy grandmother. She has done a lot and is also a very involved foster mother who cares and loves all of the kids that comes into her house. I am making this to be able to help her and to help get her a vehicle again. Any amount donated will be helpful for her.
Best Wishes for your Precious Mom. I hope this helps
I sure hope this helps you get your new car, Michele! God bless you
